easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $900.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

ESYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.