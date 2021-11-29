easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.67.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

