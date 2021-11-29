easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.67.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

