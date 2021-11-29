eBay Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. eBay has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.