Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of EIX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,847. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.