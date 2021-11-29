Egretia (EGT) One Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Egretia has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

