Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $153.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

