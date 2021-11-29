Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Cap Hits $45.95 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $45.95 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00063399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.86 or 0.07587907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.92 or 1.00363910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

