Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Electromed stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,530. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Electromed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Electromed by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electromed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

