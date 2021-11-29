Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of Elementis stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

