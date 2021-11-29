Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 406,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 141,670 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.85 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.