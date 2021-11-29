Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

