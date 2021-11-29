Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $134.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

