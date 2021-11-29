Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Horizon Bancorp worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

