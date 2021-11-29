Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ENB stock opened at C$49.79 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$40.36 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.81. The firm has a market cap of C$100.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

