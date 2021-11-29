Enecuum (ENQ) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and $295,779.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,742,655 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

