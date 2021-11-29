Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 710840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.