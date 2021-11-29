Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 246.5% in November

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the October 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Enel stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 710,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,226. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

