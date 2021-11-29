ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 303,290 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ENI by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 32.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 23.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

