EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

