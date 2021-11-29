EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NPO stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

