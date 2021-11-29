Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) versus Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Head to Head Comparison

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Epizyme has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Epizyme and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -779.45% -432.91% -68.16% Repare Therapeutics -10,941.61% -36.89% -28.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epizyme and Repare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $15.76 million 22.22 -$231.69 million ($2.61) -1.29 Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 7,855.12 -$53.42 million ($2.53) -10.42

Repare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epizyme. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epizyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Epizyme and Repare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 1 1 4 0 2.50 Repare Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Epizyme presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.10%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 83.79%. Given Epizyme’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Epizyme on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

