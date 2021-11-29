Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 2.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,667 shares of company stock worth $9,966,748. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $19.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $813.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,662. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $798.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

