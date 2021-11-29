Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Escalade worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Escalade by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Escalade by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Escalade by 38.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Escalade by 67.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCA stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

