Etsy (ETSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $264.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/22/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $6.75 on Monday, hitting $284.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

