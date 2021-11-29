Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

