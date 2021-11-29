EventChain (EVC) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $459,893.59 and approximately $30,925.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00042723 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00230466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

