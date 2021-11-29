Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 26,500 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming makes up about 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,172,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,018. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

