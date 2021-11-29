Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 112.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $50,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $155.75. 191,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

