Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 982,626 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,626 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy makes up 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.18% of NexGen Energy worth $26,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.86. 85,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,260. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

