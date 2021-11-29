Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,835 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. 21,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.