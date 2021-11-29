FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of FDS opened at $458.49 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $470.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.62 and a 200 day moving average of $375.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.