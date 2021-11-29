Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.95 million and $5,744.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00095649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.40 or 0.07550493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.53 or 0.99953724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

