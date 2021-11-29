Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the October 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FANUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 571,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,247. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

