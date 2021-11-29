Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Down 71.8% in November

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 817,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $335,152. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.80. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $504.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

