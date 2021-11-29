Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce $19.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.31 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $52.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.99 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,544. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

