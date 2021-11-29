Fatcoin (FAT) Price Tops $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Fatcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fatcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00233635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

FAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.