Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

