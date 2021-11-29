Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,679 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $36,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.84 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

