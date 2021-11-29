Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $830,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

