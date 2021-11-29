Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 157,874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $64,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

