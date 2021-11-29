Fifth Third Bancorp Has $39.47 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $39,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 239,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

