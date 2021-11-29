Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clearshares LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

