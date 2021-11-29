Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 157,874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $64,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 279,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

