Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

