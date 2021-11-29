Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,666 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $98.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

