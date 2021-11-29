Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,606 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 129,648 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 282,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

