Financial Analysis: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Edgewell Personal Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.09 billion 1.11 $117.00 million $2.12 20.10

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 5.61% 11.07% 4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and Edgewell Personal Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Edgewell Personal Care 1 4 1 0 2.00

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 31.79%. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Edgewell Personal Care.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Olaplex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

