Financial Review: China Health Industries (CHHE) vs. The Competition

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS: CHHE) is one of 896 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare China Health Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get China Health Industries alerts:

China Health Industries has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Health Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $6.49 million $1.29 million 47.00 China Health Industries Competitors $1.70 billion $122.63 million -1.47

China Health Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than China Health Industries. China Health Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares China Health Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries 19.88% 1.41% 1.17% China Health Industries Competitors -4,181.58% -128.58% -13.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Health Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A China Health Industries Competitors 5233 19173 41334 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.91%. Given China Health Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Health Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.