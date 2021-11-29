First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $506.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.06 and its 200 day moving average is $497.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $395.14 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.