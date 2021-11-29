First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,501,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $140.55 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.